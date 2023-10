At Access All Areas, bringing you the best new and emerging music is a year-round job. We’ve spent the spring looking for our favourite new sounds and we’re thrilled to bring them to you for Access All Areas: Summer 2023, your ticket to a better summer.

We’ll be taking over Signature Brew Haggerston throughout the month of July with a new series of shows and you can get your name ‘on the list’ for every show with the All Access Pass.