A Night in Havana

Celebrating the rhythm, energy, and infectious Cuban beats, this November with a special series from the Sambroso All Stars and Ron Santiago de Cuba. Every ticket to our Latin filled journey includes a glass of special Club Punch. This iconic ensemble will transport you to the lively streets of Havana infusing salsa, jazz and Cuban rhythms. Prepare for a dance-filled, soul-stirring experience.

One of the UK’s premier percussionists - and the man behind Sambroso, the renowned London-based Cuban party tribe - Oreste Noda was born and raised in Matanzas, Cuba. Having started his musical life as a trombone player he found his calling in the congas, where his unique abilities saw him established as the go-to conguero for a wealth of Cuban acts including the Buena Vista Social Club’s Ibrahim Ferrer and other top-notch bands gracing the swanky hotels of beachside Varadero.

“We’re a tribe of Cuban musicians in London representing live music,” he says in his good-natured way. “From the roots of rumba to salsa, timba or any Cuban fusion. We’re about giving energy and happiness through music, to those who want to join us on our journey.” Oreste Noda

Below the legendary Soho Live Studios the Piano Bar jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho, part of Soho Live Music Club an artist led family of venues, festivals and recordings. For 7 years running the Piano Bar has been rated in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards as one of the top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide. One of the most intimate performance venues in the West End, enjoy the performances alongside a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including the award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Soho Live Music Club members have access to a members allocation for 50% off music tickets for all our events, and walk-in access to our cocktail lounge spaces, for details on how to join visit soho.live/membership.

The Piano Bar Soho is an 18+ Venue