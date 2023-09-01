Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
A Drag Show Brunch
Upcoming events
A Drag Show Brunch feat. Bailey J Mills & Tia Kofi
Sat, 14 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
£30.80
A Drag Show Brunch - Halloween Special feat Black Peppa & Elektra Fence
Sat, 28 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
£30.80
A Drag Show Brunch feat. Juno Birch & Dakota Schiffer
Sat, 11 Nov
Between The Bridges
London
£30.80
A Drag Show Brunch feat. Bailey J Mills & Tayce
Sat, 25 Nov
Between The Bridges
London
£30.80
A Drag Show Brunch
Sat, 9 Dec
Between The Bridges
London
£30.80
A Drag Show Brunch ft. Baga Chipz & Bailey J Mills
Sat, 16 Dec
Between The Bridges
London
£30.80