A 2nd Tribute to Les Cousins: Soho's Legendary Folk & Blues Club

Les Cousins was situated in the basement of a restaurant owned by Loukas and Margaret Matheou at 49 Greek Street, London. Previously home to the Skiffle Cellar (c. 1956), the venue opened as Les Cousins in 1964 and was run by the Matheou's son, Andy. Prominent in the British folk music revival of the mid-1960s, Les Cousins was a breeding ground for like minded musicians of the time and influential in the careers of Jackson C. Frank, Al Stewart, Davey Graham, Bert Jansch, John Renbourn, Sandy Denny, John Martyn, Alexis Korner, The Strawbs, The Young Tradition and Paul Simon (other notable alumni include Cat Stevens, Nick Drake, The Watersons, The Incredible String Band, Anne Briggs and Bob Dylan).

As well as its star-studded list of alumni, regular all-nighter events earned the club its title as the "cheapest hotel in London".