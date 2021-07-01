The Framework pass grants you access to all 7 Days of Framework events (including the sold out ones!) happening from April 14 - April 22nd at Sound Nightclub. This pass is non-transferable. You must present a Photo ID matching the name of the ticket holder at the time of entry for pass to be valid.

4/14 - Kyle Watson

4/15 - Dennis Cruz, Chris Stussy

4/18 - Vintage Culture, Colyn

4/19 - Monolink (DJ Set)

4/20 - Mathame, Cassian

4/21 - John Digweed

4/22 - Nora en Pure

For table reservations please contact: reservations@thisisframework.com

This is a 21+ event