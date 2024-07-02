Browse events
2024 Newport Jazz Aftershows
Upcoming events
Hangar 420 & Rise Dispensary Present Dante’s HiFi+ at Newport Jazz with DJ Spinna plus DVIZE & Very Special Guests
Fri, 2 Aug
The Parlor Newport
Newport
$46.35
Verve & Impulse! Records Present Newport Jazz After Dark hosted by Julius Rodriguez featuring Samara Joy, Brandee Younger, & Special Guests
Fri, 2 Aug
Jane Pickens Film and Event Center
Newport
$59.74
Hangar 420 & Rise Dispensary Present Dante’s HiFi+ at Newport Jazz with Cosmo Baker plus DVIZE & Very Special Guests
Sat, 3 Aug
The Parlor Newport
Newport
$46.35