The 2023 Mosconi Cup promises to be the biggest to date with the tournament celebrating its 30th anniversary in the same year as Matchroom launches the World Nineball Tour offering unprecedented opportunities for players on both sides of the pond to stake their claim for a spot on either Team Europe or USA.

Three players from each side will qualify from the special World Nineball Rankings 1-year list with the final two players from each side set to be wild cards.

It’s pool’s biggest party and you need to be there.