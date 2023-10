Zopa are a New York art rock outfit fronted by The Sopranos and White Lotus star Michael Imperioli, alongside his fellow musicians and friends Elijah Amitin and Olmo Tighe. The trio started off with a gritty punk sound back in 2006, but after a long hiatus they softened into shoegaze rock for their 2020 debut La Dolce Vita – perhaps unsurprisingly given that Imperioli has listed My Bloody Valentine and Galaxie 500 as major influences.