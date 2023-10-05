Moody, melody-rich deep house is where DJ and producer Zhu shines. Born in China and raised in San Francisco, the DJ came to international prominence with ‘Faded’ – a sweltering club anthem that earnt support from Pete Tong and a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording in 2014. Topping the US Dance Chart with Generationwhy (2016), the producer has since collaborated with Tinashe, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Skrillex, closed Coachella’s Sahara Tent and performed a set atop the snowy Hakuba mountains in Japan.