The raspy voice of London’s Zak Abel has made him one of the most in-demand collaborators among headline electronic producers including Kaytranda, Tom Misch and Kygo. Merging smooth R&B and catchy pop hooks on his 2017 debut Only When We’re Naked, as a songwriter Abel has written love songs for the likes of John Legend and Paloma Faith – the latter of whom he supported on tour in 2022. Live, his soul-stirring vocals have taken centre stage at his shows at KOKO and Electric Brixton.