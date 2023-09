A self-described curator of “fun, freaky and sexy”, avant-garde persona, musician and producer Yves Tumor is not afraid to challenge the perceptions of electronic, dance, plunderphonics and experimental rock. Tumor’s artistry runs the gamut, including collaborations with a wide range of artists such as WILLOW, Mykki Blanco, Alice Glass and Ryuichi Sakamoto, and a tour with Nine Inch Nails. A formidable live performer, Yves Tumor brings a glam, provocative visual identity to their shows.