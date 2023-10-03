Part of the south London jazz scene of the 2010s, Yussef Dayes’ talent as a drummer was first heard on United Vibration’s 2016 record The Myth of the Golden Radio. Existing in a transient space somewhere between Afro-beat, jazz and hard rock, Dayes was quickly elevated to the upper echelon of the global jazz world. That same year brought the release of Black Focus – a jazz-funk collaboration with Kamaal Williams under the hybrid moniker Yussef Kamaal – which saw the fusion of two modern greats of the genre, inspiring listeners with a whole new wave of sonic possibilities, while honouring the giants that came before.