Born in Colombia and now based in southeast London, Yung Filly is a MOBO award-winning media personality, rapper and singer. Alongside his musical collaborator Chunkz, Filly’s tongue-in-cheek humour earnt him a following on YouTube in the late ’10s, and eventually landed him hosting gigs with the BBC. Since making his tropical-tinged hip-hop debut in 2017, he’s collaborated with rapper Chip, and channelled his Latino heritage into Spanish rhymes on tracks ‘Mucho Más’ and ‘La Paila’.