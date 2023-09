“Why in the hell do we even have genres?” asks YULTRON. Starting out as a classically trained pianist and violinist, YULTRON picked up a new skill seemingly week to week: he had a rock group in college, was in an MC collective in his mid-twenties, and released experimental trip-hop mixtapes on the side. More recently turning his attention to dance music, the Los Angeles-based artist now wears the hat of producer, DJ and remixer, collaborating with Jay Park, Marshmello and more.