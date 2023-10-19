Yuksek is one of those mercurial producers who’s been part of multiple projects you most likely love, without having known of his involvement. The French multi-instrumentalist has created music for adverts, film and a host of obscure indie bands – all with a huge variation in musical style. Taking his core affection for French house and electro, he quietly put together albums of his own, making appearances on Various Artists compilations in between solo releases. If you’re a fan of Daft Punk or pretty much anything out of Ed Banger Records, you’ll love Yuksek’s disco-drenched productions.