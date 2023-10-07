DJ, composer and instrumentalist Yu Su’s electronic music exists at the intersection of ambient and dance. Born in Kaifeng, China and based in Vancouver, the producer infuses her 2021 sophomore album Yellow River Blue with elements of house, synth pop and traditional Chinese instruments including the Guzheng. Inspired by the works of classical composers (namely Claude Debussy), Yu Su’s dreamy sets are better suited to the turntables of Tresor, Dekmantel and .TAG than the halls of classical music venues.