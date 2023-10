An energetic concoction of house and grime, Young Franco takes that heady brew and laces it with hypnotic drum beats. Citing DJ Premier as a major influence, Young Franco draws upon the musicality of golden era hip-hop sampling and revs it up to rave level. An incredibly in-demand producer, he’s been played out by the likes of Bondax, Hayden James, RÜFÜS, Motez, Alison Wonderland and Rudimental.