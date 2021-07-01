“The thing about Young Fathers isn’t that they sound like nothing, but rather, they sound like everything,” The Line of Best Fit once said. Emerging from Edinburgh to claim the 2014 Mercury Prize for their album Dead, the rap trio have always been hard to classify as they deconstruct and reassemble elements of hip-hop, electro-pop, punk, soul and noise. Whether they’re performing at Glastonbury or on tour with collaborators Massive Attack, their dynamic live shows bind together three-part harmonies, spoken word segments and fervent political activism concerning the mistreatment of refugees and systemic racism in the UK.