Yossari Baby is the new wave evolution of Manchester punk outfit The Yossarians. Fronted by Tim Schiazza – with his trademark dense vocals and to-the-point songwriting – the collective are signed to not-for-profit DIY label Alphaville Records. Their 2022 debut album, Inferiority Complex, may sound worlds apart from what their flaming punk fans are used to, but don’t fret: The Yossarians’ guitar-heavy clangers and Prince Andrew digs (‘Where Does All The Sweat Go?’) remain staples of their live offering.