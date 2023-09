Formed in the mid ’80s, the melody-rich catalogue of New Jersey’s Yo La Tengo keeps crowds returning to their shows over and over again. In 2021, Rolling Stone included the band’s 1997 album, I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One, in their list of The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. From their early lo-fi and noisy experiments to their more polished and introspective works, they’ve never shied away from exploring different indie rock territories.