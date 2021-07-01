A passion for straight-edged hardcore isn’t the only thing that connects the members of Delaware’s Year of the Knife – formed in 2015, the band consists of a set of twin brothers (on drums and guitar) and a husband-wife duo (guitar and bass). Confronting lyrical themes of loss, grief and addiction, 2020’s fast-tempoed Internal Incarceration is a storm of brutal metal guitars; and whether they’re touring with Stick To Your Guns or headlining dingy bars, the band’s gigs are a magnet for hardcore heads.