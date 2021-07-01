Artist

Yaya Bey

Top trackYaya Bey - keisha

About Yaya Bey

New York singer-songwriter Yaya Bey said the central thesis of her album, Remember Your North Star, was provoked by a tweet she saw that read: “Black women have never seen healthy love or have been loved in a healthy way.” In 18 bite-sized pieces (only one song on the album reaches past the four-minute mark) she responds to that statement with a record that champions self-love over a soundtrack of jazz, reggae, Afrobeat, soul and hip-hop. “I’m an R&B artist, but I’m really hip-hop influenced,” she said. “And hip-hop is about bravado that you hide behind or step into.”

Posted by DICE
Yaya Bey doesn’t have any events coming up on DICE. Follow them to stay up to date.