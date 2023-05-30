Growing up around Paris, Yasin Hazim learned about music through both his classical music training at the conservatory & his family's Moroccan & Algerian roots. It's from those influences ranging from Leonard Cohen, Keith Jarrett & Jacques Brel to Gnawa music, Abdel Halim Hafez & Reinette l'Oranaise that he draws his own style, ranging from Blues to folk music, sly elements of R&B, to his own blend of psychedelic disco and beyond. Awash in waves of haunting piano lines and warm chugging drums, Yasin Hazim’s music is a departure of all that is pumped-up, instead drifting along a more circuitous river of melodic emotions and rhythmical movements, taking you on a heartfelt and personal journey.