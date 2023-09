When Yasiin Bey – the artist formerly known as Mos Def – dropped Black on Both Sides in 1999, expectations were high. As half of the alt hip-hop duo Black Star, he’d built a reputation as one of the most promising voices in the scene, and fans were eager to see if he could represent without Tlib Kwali. The seminal album more than delivered, with its varied samples, live instruments and socially conscious lyrics – threads that have continued to define his solo oeuvre.