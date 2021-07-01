Oregon-born and Los Angeles-based YACHT began as the early ’00s electropop outlet of Jona Bechtolt. Singer Claire L Evans – who The New York Times branded a “neo-Annie Lennox” – joined Bechtolt to release See Mystery Lights in 2008, which was named Best New Music by Pitchfork. With a biting satirical edge to their sound, the duo have mocked the hyper surveillance of American citizens on ‘Party at the NSA’, debated online culture on Strawberry Moon (2017) and, keeping true to their name, have performed a show entirely on a yacht. Accompanying the likes of Vampire Weekend and LCD Soundsystem on tour, the duo’s AI generated album Chain Tripping (2019) was nominated for a Grammy in 2020.