A heady mix of bubblegum vocals and classic two-step drum patterns make this garage duo a firm favourite on the London party circuit. Their track ‘U BELONG 2 ME’ has all the makings of an early noughties rave anthem, and collaborations with Riko Dan and Scrufizzer on ‘Dancehall Damager’ and ‘Aight Boom’, respectively, give a welcome edge to their output. The BUFF TRAXX EP saw them joining the ranks of Yung Singh and others in all-nighters around the country.