Xiu Xiu – Jamie Stewart and Angela Seo – have been creating confrontational experimental rock since 2002. Based out of California, they blend textured post punk, futuristic synthpop and alternative folk, often performing at art exhibitions (including at the Guggenheim). In 2016, they released Plays the Music of Twin Peaks, a rework of the TV series’ original score, which Pitchfork described as “one of their most beautiful and listenable albums”.