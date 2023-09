Cold wave revivalists Xeno & Oaklander have been united by a love of minimal synths, airy compositions and analogue equipment since 2003. Recording their debut, 2006’s Vigils, in a single take at an abandoned factory, Pitchfork regarded Sets & Lights (2011) as an “austerely beautiful” LP. Liz Wendelbo’s alien-esque vocals and Sean McBride’s futuristic beats make for an interstellar-like synthpop experience.