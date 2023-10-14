Formed by Dead Pretties ex-frontman Jacob Slater, Wunderhorse is a band that delivers melodic and emotive indie rock. Reflecting on the heartbreaks, troubles and chaos that defined his youth, Slater pairs confessional lyrics with grunge-inspired vocals, to a soundtrack of layered guitar solos on the band’s debut album, Cub (2022). Since their formation in 2020, Wunderhorse have opened for the Pixies, Foals and Sam Fender, and played both the BBC Introducing and Woodsies stages at Glastonbury 2023.