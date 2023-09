Self-described as “the strongest line up of musicians and silliest bunch of assholes ever”, south London’s Wonk Unit are known for their DIY experimental punk. “My songs are my diary,” says frontman, songwriter and founder Alex Brindle Johnson, describing the band’s deeply personal lyric content. Alongside having a non-stop commitment to touring, the band are also the founders and curators of their own London-based punk festival, Wonkfest.