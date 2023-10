In the early ’70s, Emmanuel “Jagari” Chanda embodied the pride and optimism of post-independence Zambia. As the swaggering, stage-diving frontman of WITCH, he was at the forefront of a wave of musicians mixing local sounds with funk, soul and psych-rock. After the country fell into decline, WITCH faded from memory, but recently interest has surged: in 2017, Jagari – the only surviving member of the original group – performed on Boiler Room, and a documentary about the band was released in 2021.