Hailing from a small town in New South Wales, Australia, the alt-rocker fan-financed his first release. Asking each donor for $100 (which gave them a one-in-ten chance to fly to LA to witness the album’s recording), Crighton got the April EP released in 2009, and each full release to date has seen a gradual maturation for the singer-songwriter. Subjects ranging from nature to revenge to deep-seated inner turmoil are all wrested from Crighton’s soul with deft musicality.