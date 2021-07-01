Electronic artist and producer William Black fuses lyrical themes of love, addiction and mental health with big progressive beats and triumphant dance melodies. Based in Los Angeles, he began releasing music in 2017, building a massive following online prior to the 2019 release of his debut album, Pages. “Pages is an album about my journey with addiction and mental health from the beginning to now,” he said upon the album’s release. “I have tried to be as honest and vulnerable as possible in it to show others that they are also not alone.”