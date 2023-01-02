Led by the sentimental songwriting of vocalist John Ross, New York-based band Wild Pink have been crafting cosy, richly textured indie rock albums since 2015. Their album A Billion Little Lights (2021) was hailed as “one of the prettiest rock records of the past decade” by Stereogum, while follow up ILYSM (2022) saw Ross reflect on his battle with cancer. Whether they’re on tour with Ratboys or opening for The New Pornographers, Ross’s therapeutic vocals carry the band’s original material, which they’ll sometimes pepper with Taylor Swift or Bruce Springsteen covers.