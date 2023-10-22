Cofounder of gritty NYC hip-hop trio Ratking, MC Patrick “Wiki” Morales constantly switches up the flow, arrangement and production of his unpredictable lo-fi rap without missing a beat. With an idiosyncratic style that pays homage to the Upper West Side of the city, the rapper champions vintage samples and instrumentation on his collaborations with Skepta and Princess Nokia, and on his albums including 2021’s Half God. Produced entirely by left-field hip-hop producer Navy Blue, the record was named as one of The 50 Best Albums of 2021 by Pitchfork and Paste.