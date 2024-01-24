Artist

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal

Top trackSpider Web

About Wicca Phase Springs Eternal

Adam McIlwee dabbled in pure emo rock with his band Tigers Jaw in the late-’00s, but he was keen in combining these angsty sounds with witch house, trap, black metal and dark wave through his Wicca Phase Springs Eternal alias. Alongside his solo offering on Suffer On (2019) and Full Moon Mystery Garden (2022), the Pennsylvanian’s work as part of collective GothBoiClique (with like-minded producers Cold Hart and Horse Head) has redefined what it means to be a Soundcloud rapper. Fellow GothBoiClique member Lil Peep might have perfected the sad boy emo rap sound, but Wicca is carrying the torch.

Posted by DICE

Upcoming events

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal Wed, 24 Jan 2024
PatternsBrighton
Wicca Phase Springs EternalThu, 25 Jan 2024
Nottingham BodegaNottingham
Wicca Phase Springs Eternal + Care CharmerSat, 27 Jan 2024
The Deaf InstituteManchester
Wicca Phase Springs EternalSun, 28 Jan 2024
TheklaBristol
Wicca Phase Springs EternalMon, 29 Jan 2024
The GarageLondon