Adam McIlwee dabbled in pure emo rock with his band Tigers Jaw in the late-’00s, but he was keen in combining these angsty sounds with witch house, trap, black metal and dark wave through his Wicca Phase Springs Eternal alias. Alongside his solo offering on Suffer On (2019) and Full Moon Mystery Garden (2022), the Pennsylvanian’s work as part of collective GothBoiClique (with like-minded producers Cold Hart and Horse Head) has redefined what it means to be a Soundcloud rapper. Fellow GothBoiClique member Lil Peep might have perfected the sad boy emo rap sound, but Wicca is carrying the torch.