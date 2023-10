A jazz graduate from Saint Louis College of Music, Whitemary translates the imperfection of jazz improv into the dance music she produces. These ‘mistakes’, which mutate into novel concepts and sounds, can be found throughout Whitemary’s music – a rarity in the mega-quantized world of electronic production. Although drum samples are present in each bar, Whitemary flourishes in the spaces between; singing in Italian, with its loose, irregular locution, instils a sense of freedom to the songs.