Originally a duo comprising of Emoh Instead and Flume (now a solo project for the former), What So Not championed the sound of future bass in the mid 2010s and became one of Australia’s most illustrious electronic outfits. Since Flume left, What So Not has collaborated with Skrillex, San Holo and even Toto (of ‘Africa’ fame). His mixes have become a staple of the genre, bringing multi-layered sampling to the bass-heavy scene.