A singer, songwriter, producer and filmmaker, Wesley Joseph is a jack of all creative trades. Born in the West Midlands and based in London, his strand of textured avant-R&B debuted in 2021 with ULTRAMARINE – a smooth record featuring collaborations with Loyle Carner, Joy Orbison and Jorja Smith. Named one to watch by The Guardian, whether he’s performing at Primavera Sound or KOKO, prepare to be mesmerised as Joseph seamlessly switches from hard-hitting bars and slick flows to cinematic ballads.