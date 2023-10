After appearing on reality TV show Love Island in 2018, rapper Wes Nelson nabbed a deal with EMI Records a couple years later. Having garnered new fans with his Hardy Caprio collaboration ‘See Nobody’ – a track which embodies the Afrobeats swagger of acts such as Burna Boy and Wizkid – Nelson has continued on his hip-hop and R&B trajectory, collaborating with artists including French Montana, Chip and Clean Bandit.