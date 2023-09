Werkha is the electronically charged jazz and funk project of Mancunian producer Tom A Leah. Signed to independent Brighton trendsetters Tru Thoughts, his uptempo medley of broken beats, orchestral passages and twisted basslines on Ephemera (2020) and All Werk Is Play (2022) have landed him support slots on tour with Bonobo and Chet Faker. Using a meticulous technique to craft his genre-blurring productions, this detail-oriented approach comes to life during his headline shows.