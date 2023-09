They may be named after an early ’00s Saturday Night Live skit, but Cleveland’s Welshly Arms take gritty blues-flavoured rock seriously. Drawing on soul, R&B and occasional pop influences, the six-piece’s track ‘Sanctuary’ (2018) has featured in TV shows Lucifer and 9-1-1, while 2017’s ‘Legendary’ served as the closing music for heist blockbuster Den of Thieves. On stage, frontman Sam Getz’s husky vocals meet siblings Bri and Jon Bryan’s harmonies to conjure uplifting singalongs from fans.