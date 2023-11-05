Written on the floor of frontwoman Karly Hartzman’s North Carolina bedroom, Wednesday’s country-twanged indie cuts earnt the band a one-to-watch plug from Stereogum in 2021. Flashes of shoegaze, lap steel guitars and the odd howl or yodel inhabit the quintet’s sound (most noticeably on 2022 piercing track ‘Bull Believer’), while Hartzman’s tender storytelling gives listeners a glimpse into the memories of her youth. Live, Wednesday’s weighty feedback guitars and biting screams seep into the walls of the intimate venues they play.