This Parisian turntablist has become one of the seminal figures of the electro hip-hop/trip-hop genres. Cutting samples for prominent 20th-century icons (Edith Piaf, Doris Day, Nina Simone), Jean-Christophe Le Saoût began work on the Wax Tailor project in 2001, first appearing on a remix of Looptroop & La Formule’s ‘Breathing Under Water’. He’s worked with them all, from Ghostface Killa and Tricky to more contemporary artists including Mick Jenkins and Aloe Blacc.