Blues guitarist, singer and songwriter Walter Trout began his career as a sideman for the genre’s pioneers – including Big Mama Thornton, Percy Mayfield and John Lee Hooker – before becoming the lead guitarist for Canned Heat and John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers. Embarking on a solo career in 1989, Trout has showcased his inimitable guitar skills at blues festivals worldwide, and was number five in Planet Rock’s Top 20 Greatest Blues Artists of All Time.