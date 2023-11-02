Formerly known as Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra, this jangly California and Oregon four-piece are led by the songwriting of frontman Dustin Cole Hayes, aka Walter. While their sun-speckled debut Gloom Cruise (2017) is lightly sprinkled with grunge stylings, the band take up an acoustic, moodier sound with Dark Comedy Performance Piece of my Life (2020) and There There (2021). A symphony of guitars when they’re on stage, the band have played at a number of unconventional venues, including a donut shop.