The aim of South African deathcore six-piece Vulvodynia is to create what they call “the most brutal music to ever come out of Africa”. With a no-holds-barred assault of vocals, pummelling drums and colossal breakdowns, the band are overlords of vicious metal, as evidenced by 2016’s Psychosadistic Design and 2021’s Societal Lobotomization EP (a split release with Latin metal outfit Acrania).