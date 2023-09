One of the most exciting DJs from the new wave of high-speed and industrial techno artists, VTSS has been carving a niche of her own. Pairing demonic industrial techno with EBM, sped-up trance and hardcore, the Polish DJ, producer and vocalist has been playing high-energy, heavy-hitting sets to audiences across the globe. Her unpredictable selections and tight mixing have landed her gigs in Berghain, De School in Amsterdam, and London’s E1.