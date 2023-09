Channelling the raw spirit of the alternative rock she grew up listening to in the ’90s, Brooklyn-based VÉRITÉ (Kelsey Byrne) is known for her brooding electropop. A proudly independent artist, EPs such as Living (2016), synth-heavy covers of Childish Gambino and The 1975, and collaborations with Allie X and Icona Pop have won VÉRITÉ a dedicated crowd of fans.