Performing with his face obscured by an all-over skull mask, Vladimir Cauchemar has constructed a sinister persona to go with his dark tetchy productions. The French DJ has built an extensive lore around the character, harkening back to Greek mythology and recontextualising it by way of a resurrected Russian zombie. He has released several successful singles on Ed Banger Records – namely the recorder-led ‘Aulos’, which plays out like singular spectral nightmare.